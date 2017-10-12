Play

Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Selden will miss a second straight preseason contest as he continues to nurse his injured quad. With Selden out, Tyreke Evans and James Ennis should get some extra run at shooting guard.

