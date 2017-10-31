Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Wednesday vs. Magic
Selden (quad) is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Though he'll miss Wednesday's game, Selden is reportedly "close" to returning, so he's apparently making good progress. The Grizzlies have not specified a target return date, though he's been practicing in limited fashion of late and is officially designated as "day-to-day." In the meantime, Andrew Harrison, Tyreke Evans and Dillion Brooks will seemingly continue holding down the fort at shooting guard.
