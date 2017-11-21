Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks
Selden (quad) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Selden will miss his third straight game Wednesday while nursing right quad soreness. He's played in just two games this season while dealing with the issue. He should still be considered day-to-day, however, after Wednesday until further notice.
