Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Wednesday with sore knee
Selden is dealing with a sore right knee and has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans.
It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Selden, though with the Grizzlies playing for nothing at this point, they'll simply remain cautious and hold him out. The Grizzlies are also set to be without Tyreke Evans (persona) and Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) in the backcourt, which should open more minutes for guys like Ben McLemore, Kobi Simmons and Marquis Teague.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores the ball well once again•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 18 points off bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 18 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores four points in Friday's loss•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...