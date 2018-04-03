Selden is dealing with a sore right knee and has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans.

It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Selden, though with the Grizzlies playing for nothing at this point, they'll simply remain cautious and hold him out. The Grizzlies are also set to be without Tyreke Evans (persona) and Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) in the backcourt, which should open more minutes for guys like Ben McLemore, Kobi Simmons and Marquis Teague.