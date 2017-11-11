Selden (quad) has been cleared to play in the G-League's Memphis Hustle's contest Friday.

Selden has not played a game at the NBA level this season while dealing with a quad injury. The team has opted to send him down to the G-League to have him test the quad in a game scenario. Since he's playing, he can be presumed healthy.

