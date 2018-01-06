Selden mustered four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 16 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards.

Selden got the starting nod in place of Andrew Harrison (shoulder), but he was unable to do much with it while sharing the backcourt with offensive linchpin Tyreke Evans. The 23-year-old had been productive off the bench in his two previous games, shooting 8-for-15 while averaging 11.5 points over just 15.5 minutes in those contests. Harrison now has four full days to get ready for a Wednesday night date against the Pelicans, so Selden could well find himself back in his second-unit role for that contest.