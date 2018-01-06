Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Produces four points in start
Selden mustered four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 16 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards.
Selden got the starting nod in place of Andrew Harrison (shoulder), but he was unable to do much with it while sharing the backcourt with offensive linchpin Tyreke Evans. The 23-year-old had been productive off the bench in his two previous games, shooting 8-for-15 while averaging 11.5 points over just 15.5 minutes in those contests. Harrison now has four full days to get ready for a Wednesday night date against the Pelicans, so Selden could well find himself back in his second-unit role for that contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Available to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Expected back within two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...