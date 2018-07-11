Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Provides 17 points
Selden posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 summer league loss to Sacramento.
Continuing to make an argument for a bigger role this season, Selden cashed in another impressive effort. The 23-year-old came into Tuesday's tilt averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across three summer league games. Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks will likely garner the majority of the minutes at shooting guard and small forward, but there should be some competition during training camp for reserve minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Another impressive game•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Nets 20 points in summer league debut•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Done for season•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will remain out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Wednesday with sore knee•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores the ball well once again•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...