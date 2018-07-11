Selden posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 summer league loss to Sacramento.

Continuing to make an argument for a bigger role this season, Selden cashed in another impressive effort. The 23-year-old came into Tuesday's tilt averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across three summer league games. Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks will likely garner the majority of the minutes at shooting guard and small forward, but there should be some competition during training camp for reserve minutes on the wing.