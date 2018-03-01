Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Friday vs. Nuggets
Selden (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Selden has missed the past six games due to right knee soreness, but his questionable status is a step in the right direction. Look for more updates to come either after Friday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he is ruled out for another contest, look for Andrew Harrison (wrist) -- also questionable -- Dillon Brooks, Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore to all see expanded roles.
