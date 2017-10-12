Play

Selden (quadriceps) is questionable heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans.

Selden has missed the team's past two preseason games due to an injured quad. He doesn't project to be fantasy relevant this season, though the team would seemingly like to get as much of a look at him as possible before the regular season.

