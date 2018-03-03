Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Saturday with knee soreness
Selden is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Magic due to right knee soreness.
Selden returned Friday from a six-game absence as a result of knee soreness, which has apparently flared up again Saturday. If he's unable to take the floor, Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons would likely handle the bulk of the point guard duties.
