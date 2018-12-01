Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Sunday
Selden is questionable for Sunday's game against the Sixers due to left knee soreness.
Selden didn't see the court Friday, and knee soreness may have been the cause then, though it wasn't reported that Selden was dealing with an injury. An update on his status may arrive after Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores six points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Contributes 13 off bench in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Coming off pine Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Close to a double-double Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.