Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Remains out Saturday
Selden (quad) will not play during Saturday's matchup against the Nets.
Selden has missed the past four games while nursing right quad soreness and has played just two games this season. He should continue being considered day-to-day after Saturday's contest.
