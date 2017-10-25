Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Remains out Wednesday vs. Mavericks
Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Selden will be missing a fourth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering quad injury. With Ben McLemore (foot) also still out, look for Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans to handle the majority of the shooting guard workload. Selden's next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Mavericks.
