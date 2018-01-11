Selden will head back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Selden picked up the start on Friday for the ailing Andrew Harrison, but posted just four points and one rebound across 16 minutes. It was a relatively ineffective start and he'll now head back to the bench with Harrison back to full strength. With limited minutes likely in store off the bench Wednesday, Selden will be safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.