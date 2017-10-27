Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Friday
Selden (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
As expected, Selden will remain on the shelf as he continues to nurse a right quad issue. The Kansas product is yet to make his season debut for the Grizzlies, who will continue to use Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison in his stead.
