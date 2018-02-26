Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Monday
Selden (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
This will be Selden's fifth straight absence, as he continues to nurse soreness in his right knee. He remains without a recovery timetable, and it doesn't seem like the young shooting guard is close to returning to the hardwood.
