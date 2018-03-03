Selden (knee) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Magic, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Selden returned to action Friday after a six-game absence related to knee soreness. But, he's apparently still in too much pain to play on a back-to-back. In his stead, Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons could see much of the run at point guard.

