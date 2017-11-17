Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Saturday
Selden will not play Saturday against the Rockets due to a sore right quad.
Coach David Fizdale said Selden had a bit of a "flare up" of the quad injury that cost him the first few weeks of the season. Selden made his debut last Saturday in Houston, sat out the ensuing game in Milwaukee, then played 15 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.
