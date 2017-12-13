Selden (quadriceps) won't play Wednesday against the Wizards,

Selden has been sidelined since mid-November with the sore right quad. The Grizzlies haven't provided much in the way of an update on Selden's recovery from the injury, so the expectation is that he'll miss additional time beyond Wednesday. With only two appearances on the campaign, Selden likely won't be included in the Grizzlies' rotation once he's healthy.