Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores four points in Friday's loss
Selden had four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists in 16 minutes during Friday's 95-78 loss to the Jazz.
Selden has not surpassed 17 minutes once over his last five appearances, this after teasing fantasy owners with a couple weeks of solid play in late January and early February. Unless the Grizzlies afford Selden more minutes going forward, he'll have a tough time making much of an impact in most leagues.
