Selden supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 loss to the Hawks.

Selden fought through a sore knee and drew yet another start at shooting guard. After dropping 24 points (on eight-of-14 from the field) in a loss to the Pacers on Jan. 31, Selden has combined to score just 22 points (on eight-of-29 from the field) over the last three games. The injury didn't seem to slow Selden down, but his streak of five straight games with 30-plus minutes was broken.