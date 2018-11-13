Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores six points in Monday's loss
Selden tallied six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.
Selden saw the fewest minutes among the eight Grizzlies who saw the floor in this one. However, with Dillon Brooks (knee) sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks, Selden will have an opportunity to provide some additional grit along the wing. Still, he's probably not worth a look outside of deeper leagues.
