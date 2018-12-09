Selden recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

Saturday's game was Selden's best showing of the season, and he showed no ill effects from the sore knee that sidelined him for four games. The game got out of hand early, so a healthy Selden got an extended run ahead of Garrett Temple, who was mostly ineffective. This game won't move the needle much for Selden, as his pre-injury numbers weren't very reliable. The situation could change if he finds his way into the starting lineup, but there's no evidence of that event coming to pass at present.