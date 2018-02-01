Selden scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Pacers.

Selden and Marc Gasol were the only two players to really do much of anything offensively Wednesday for the Grizzlies, which works in Selden's favor. He has now seen over 30 minutes in three consecutive games and could be in line for a more consistent workload going forward as he continues to prove himself offensively.