Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores the ball well once again
Selden produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to Portland.
Selden was 6-of-12 from the field Sunday, finishing with 17 points. He continues to bolster the scoring for the Grizzlies, delivering another double-digit game. This has been a season to forget for the Memphis organization, however, they have been able to have a look at what players like Selden can offer for the future. Although he is seeing plenty of court time, he possesses little upside and warrants ownership in only deeper leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 18 points off bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 18 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores four points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Not listed on injury report for Monday's game•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...