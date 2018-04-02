Selden produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to Portland.

Selden was 6-of-12 from the field Sunday, finishing with 17 points. He continues to bolster the scoring for the Grizzlies, delivering another double-digit game. This has been a season to forget for the Memphis organization, however, they have been able to have a look at what players like Selden can offer for the future. Although he is seeing plenty of court time, he possesses little upside and warrants ownership in only deeper leagues.

