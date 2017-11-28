Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sidelined again Wednesday
Selden has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
This marks five straight absences for Selden, who has only appeared in two games for the Grizzlies so far this season. He still has no timetable for a return and will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until Memphis provides another update.
