Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sitting out Thursday
Selden is out for Thursday's summer league game against the Thunder for rest, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Selden, who has been tearing up summer league, is being rewarded with a day off for rest. He'll likely compete for reserve minutes in the Grizzlies' backcourt this season.
