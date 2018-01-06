Selden will start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Selden has played in just two games since returning from injury, logging 14 and 17 minutes, respectively, during those contests. However, the Grizzlies are set to be without Andrew Harrison (shoulder) on Friday, so Selden will get the call to make his first start of the season. Look for Selden to see a significant uptick in minutes while working with the top unit, giving him a temporary uptick in fantasy value.