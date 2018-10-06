Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Starting Saturday
Selden is starting at small forward Saturday against the Pacers.
Selden came off the bench during the Grizzlies' first two preseason games. In 29 total minutes, he's posted six points, three assists and three steals.
