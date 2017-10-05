Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Struggles shooting Wednesday
Selden supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the 76ers.
Selden likely won't be fantasy relevant in most formats this season, though could see a boost in playing time while Ben McLemore (foot) is sidelined through around early-to-mid November. That said, he struggled to find his shot, even failing to hit the majority of his free throws.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: To start at shooting guard in preseason opener•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Agrees to multi-year contract with Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads bench in scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will start Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores 10 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sees 32 minutes off bench Friday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...