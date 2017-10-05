Play

Selden supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the 76ers.

Selden likely won't be fantasy relevant in most formats this season, though could see a boost in playing time while Ben McLemore (foot) is sidelined through around early-to-mid November. That said, he struggled to find his shot, even failing to hit the majority of his free throws.

