Selden will stay on the Grizzlies after a three-way deal that would have sent him to the Suns fell through, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Selden will remain with Memphis because Phoenix believed they were receiving Dillon Brooks instead of MarShon Brooks from the Grizzlies. The trade fell through after Memphis refused to include Dillon Brooks in the deal. As a result, Selden will maintain his role with Memphis.