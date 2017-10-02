Selden will start at shooting guard for Monday's preseason opener against the Magic, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.

With Ben McLemore expected to miss the start of the season after suffering a fracture in his right foot, Selden should battle with Tyreke Evans for most of the minutes at shooting guard right away. While Monday's start is obviously encouraging, coach David Fizdale will almost certainly experiment with other options throughout the preseason, so this doesn't guarantee Selden a spot in the top unit once the regular season is here..