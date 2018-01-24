Selden will pick up the spot start Wednesday against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

The Grizzlies are plagued with injuries currently and will have six typical rotation players on the sidelines Wednesday. That includes Tyreke Evans (illness), which allows Selden to pick up the start alongside Andrew Harrison in the backcourt. Selden, who is only two games removed from a career-high 31-point showing, should once again see a hefty workload, which gives him some value as a cheap guard option for Wednesday's DFS slate.