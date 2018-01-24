Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will enter starting five Wednesday
Selden will pick up the spot start Wednesday against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
The Grizzlies are plagued with injuries currently and will have six typical rotation players on the sidelines Wednesday. That includes Tyreke Evans (illness), which allows Selden to pick up the start alongside Andrew Harrison in the backcourt. Selden, who is only two games removed from a career-high 31-point showing, should once again see a hefty workload, which gives him some value as a cheap guard option for Wednesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Explodes for career-high 31 in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Returning to bench role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Produces four points in start•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Available to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Saturday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.