Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will play Friday
Selden has been cleared to play Friday against the Nuggets, Peter Edmiston of Sports 56 in Memphis reports.
SElden will make his return to action after missing six consecutive contests with a sore right knee, and he could immediately be thrust into increased minutes, as the Grizzlies will once again be without a number of regulars, including Tyreke Evans, Andrew Harrison, JaMychal Green, Chandler Parsons, and Mike Conley. In his last four games before the injury, Selden compiled averages of just 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.
