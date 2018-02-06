Selden (knee) will play and start in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Selden was surprisingly added to the injury report Tuesday with what was listed as a sore right knee, but it's nothing too serious and he'll take the court as usual. Look for Selden to slot into his starting role at shooting guard and the Grizzlies aren't reporting any sort of limitations, so look for him to see a full workload. Fantasy owners can go ahead and activate Selden for Tuesday's contest.