Selden (knee) will sit out Friday's matchup with the Kings.

Selden will be missing a second straight game with a sore right knee and it's unclear if the Grizzlies expect him back at any point over the last week of the season. With Tyreke Evans (personal) still out, look for Ben McLemore and MarShon Brooks to see added run. Selden's next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Pistons.