Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will remain out Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Selden (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After missing the first 11 games of the season with a quad injury, Selden made his season debut Nov. 11 against the Rockets. However, after playing just two games, he's reportedly dealing with a flare up of that previous quad injury and will now miss a second straight game. That's certainly discouraging for his availability moving forward, though for now, he can tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks.
