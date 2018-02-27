Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will sit out Wednesday
Selden (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Selden continues to deal with a sore right knee and is set to miss a sixth straight game because of it. He'll continue to go through a heavy dose of rest and recovery moving forward, with his next chance of getting back on the court coming Friday against the Nuggets. With Tyreke Evans (rib) also out, the Grizzlies will remain a bit shorthanded in the backcourt, which means more minutes for the likes of Andrew Harrison, Dillon Brooks, Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore.
