Selden (quad) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Selden continues to be hindered by a sore right quad, which has plagued him since mid-November. The Grizzlies have not reported a timetable for a return, however, so he'll seemingly continue to be day-to-day following Saturday.

