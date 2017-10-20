Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Won't play Saturday
Selden (quadriceps) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Selden will miss his second regular-season game in a row Saturday as he continues to battle back from a bothersome quad injury. Andrew Harrison will seemingly continue to start at shooting guard for the team.
