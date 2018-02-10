Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Won't play Sunday with knee soreness
Selden is out for Sunday's contest against the Thunder due to right knee soreness.
In addition to Selden's absence, Andrew Harrison (illness) is questionable. That could leave the Memphis backcourt highly depleted, possibly forcing the likes of Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore into expanded roles.
