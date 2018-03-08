Rathan-Mayes mustered up nine points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.

Rathan-Mayes came very close to delivering a double-double in this his second career appearance. The rookie out of Florida State was never known for being an efficient contributor in college, and it's unlikely that will change overnight here at the next level. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies are clearly intent on turning over every rock across the last fourth of the regular season. As a result, Rathan-Mayes will likely continue earning decent minutes, at the very least until Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Mario Chalmers (hamstring) are able to return to the active lineup. Friday's matchup with the Jazz represents a tough hurdle, while Saturday's bout with the Mavericks should be a more fantasy-friendly affair.