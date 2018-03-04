Rathan-Mayes of the G-League's Westchester Knicks signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Rathan-Mayes has averaged 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 36 minutes per game in 39 contests with the Westchester Knicks this season, but the 23-year-old Florida State product has yet to see any action at the NBA level. He'll have a chance to change that on Monday when the Grizzlies travel to San Antonio, while Memphis' beat-up backcourt could also call for additional minutes given to fellow guards Dillon Brooks, Ben McLemore, Kobi Simmons and Myke Henry.

