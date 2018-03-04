Grizzlies' Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Signs 10-day contract with Grizzlies
Rathan-Mayes of the G-League's Westchester Knicks signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Rathan-Mayes has averaged 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 36 minutes per game in 39 contests with the Westchester Knicks this season, but the 23-year-old Florida State product has yet to see any action at the NBA level. He'll have a chance to change that on Monday when the Grizzlies travel to San Antonio, while Memphis' beat-up backcourt could also call for additional minutes given to fellow guards Dillon Brooks, Ben McLemore, Kobi Simmons and Myke Henry.
More News
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...