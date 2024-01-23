Tillman (knee) will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Tillman will come off the bench behind Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama as the Grizzlies' starting frontcourt. Monday will mark his first game off the bench since Jan. 9 and just his second since Dec. 31.
