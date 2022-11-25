Tillman is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness.

Tillman has split time between the NBA and the G League this season, and with Jaren Jackson back, Tillman doesn't seem to hold a steady role with the Grizzlies. However, considering Steven Adams (illness) and Santi Aldama (illness) may not play Friday, Tillman could be thrust into the rotation if he were to suit up. If not, look toward Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke to receive more run.