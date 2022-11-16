The Grizzlies assigned Tillman to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Wednesday.
Tillman joins Kennedy Chandler on the Hustle for Thursday's game at Rio Grande Valley. However, both will be recalled to the Grizzlies for Friday's game versus the Thunder. Tillman is averaging 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.4 minutes across eight games this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Logs nine minutes in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Won't face Milwaukee•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Takes seat for Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Efficient off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Meager output in loss•