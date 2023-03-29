Tillman (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Tillman was tabbed questionable with right ankle soreness but has been cleared to play in Wednesday's tilt. He should be expected to maintain his starting center spot, a role in which he has averaged 9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 27.4 minutes.

