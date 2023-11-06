Tillman is starting Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Tillman came off the bench Friday against Portland, but he'll reclaim a starting role Sunday while David Roddy operates as a reserve. Tillman has averaged 8.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over five starts to begin the season.
