Tillman will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Tillman replaced Bismack Biyombo on Wednesday versus Toronto, but he didn't make the most of his opportunity. In 23 minutes, Tillman was held to four points, five rebounds and two assists.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Lands starting nod•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Returns to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting at center•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Delivers defensively in return•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Set to play Friday•