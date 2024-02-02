Xavier Tillman has been relegated back to the bench for Thursday's game against Cleveland.
Tillman has been replaced by Vince Williams, who missed Monday's game against the Kings due to a knee injury. He will likely return to his role as the big man among the second unit, backing up Jaren Jackson.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Serviceable performance in start•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Enters starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Passive performance in win•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Active but not starting Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Good to go Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Listed as questionable•